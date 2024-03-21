Iran’s Khamenei: Gaza war exposed extent of world injustice

The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip has exposed the “extent of injustice” in the world, the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei said, adding that “the civilised society stands idly by and facilitates this injustice.”

“The civilised world not only stood idly by regarding Gaza, but also sent weapons to [Israel],” he added during a public address held yesterday in Tehran to mark the Iranian New Year.

Israel is embroiled in the Gaza quagmire and cannot win there nor leave the Strip, Khamenei explained.

Dismissing Western claims that Iran controls resistance factions in the region, the supreme leader said that though Tehran supports them, “they function independently and make their own decisions”.

“Look at the resistance of Hamas and the resistance factions in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon. They revealed their capabilities and confused America,” he said, stressing that the US has made the worst decisions regarding Gaza that have “become unacceptable at the world level”.

