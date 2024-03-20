US sanctions 3 Iran weapons-procurement networks

The United States today imposed new sanctions on three procurement networks that are supporting Iran’s ballistic missile, nuclear and defence programmes, Reuters reported the Treasury Department saying in a statement.

It said the networks – based in Iran, Turkiye, Oman and Germany – had procured carbon fibre, epoxy resins and other missile-applicable goods.

“Through complex covert procurement networks, Iran seeks to supply rogue actors around the world with weapons systems that fuel conflict and risk countless civilian lives,” said Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Last month, the Treasury announced punitive measures targeting Iran’s ballistic missile and drone procurement programmes as Washington looked to increase pressure on Tehran, claiming its proxies in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen have attacked US and Israeli targets.

