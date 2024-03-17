Iran ready to enhance Syria’s defence, deterrence capabilities

Iran’s Defence Minister, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani has announced that Iran is ready to assist Syria in boosting its defense and deterrent power against continued violations of its sovereignty, particularly by the US and Israel.

Ashtiani made the remarks during a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Ali Mahmoud Abbas in Tehran yesterday, noting that his country is willing to “utilize its full capabilities” to help Syria, just “as [Iran] stood by Syria during the war against terrorism.”

“Any strategic mistake and adventure of the US and the Zionist regime will lead to the worsening of the situation in the region,” Ashtiani said.

The Iranian defence minister also attributed the deaths of over 30,000 Palestinians and the injuries of 70,000 others in Gaza to the US, which “would not have happened without the support of the United States, the silence of international organizations, and the reluctance of some Arab and Islamic countries.”

He further condemned persistent Israeli aggression on Syria as a “violation of Syria’s territorial integrity,” while also denouncing the US’s “illegitimate, occupying, illegal and unjustifiable” military presence in the country.

Syrian Defence Minister Abbas for his part was quoted as saying: “America realized how weak the foundation of this regime is after the launch of the war.”

“Resistance, steadfastness and increasing defense power and strengthening bilateral cooperation is the best way to deter enemies and this has doubled the need for cooperation and solidarity between the two countries against enemies,” he added.

Hours after the meeting, Israel carried out several airstrikes in Damascus, resulting in one Syrian soldier sustaining injuries and material damages.

“At approximately 00:42 after midnight, the Israeli enemy launched airstrikes from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of positions in the southern region,” Syria’s SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.

