Over 0.5m lives lost in 13 years of conflict in Syria

More than 507,000 people have been killed in the ongoing civil war in Syria which is in its 13th year, and which has led to the displacement of millions inside and outside the country, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Protests began on 15 March 2011, in several areas of Syria, and were met with violence and force by the authorities. The situation quickly turned into a destructive conflict exacerbated by the rise of militant groups and the involvement of several external parties.

The rights monitor said the toll of civilian deaths during the conflict had exceeded 164,000, including more than 15,000 women and 25,000 children. It said more than 343,000 fighters had been killed, including Syrian army members, individuals in groups loyal to Iran, Kurdish fighters, opposition faction fighters and others referred to as “jihadists”.

The death toll has risen from around 503,000 last March, with the intensity of battles gradually decreasing in several areas over the years.

Despite the gradual recovery of territories by government forces, with the help of Russia and Iran, vast areas in the north and northwest of the country remain outside the Assad regime’s control.

UK: 5 SAS soldiers investigated over alleged war crimes in Syria