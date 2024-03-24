A half-body of an injured Palestinian killed while attempting to escape from Al-Shifa Hospital An Al Jazeera report depicts the lower half of an injured Palestinian who attempted to crawl to safety from Al-Shifa Hospital but was run over by an Israeli tank. The video reveals that he had a splint on one of his legs, indicating he was injured while trying to escape Israeli forces before being killed. Today marks the 7th day of the Israeli forces' siege on Al-Shifa Hospital, with reports of forces raping, kidnapping, and executing women, as well as collective killings of civilians and unleashing dogs on dead bodies.