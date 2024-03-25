‘Anybody that is supplying arms to Israel is complicit in this conflict’ Chris Lockyear, the Secretary-General of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, says anyone supplying weapons to Israel used in the 'indiscriminate' killing of civilians is 'complicit' in the war on Gaza, including the US and UK. Speaking to Channel 4 News, Lockyear said, ‘If you are enabling this conflict through finance, through the provision of weapons which are being used to consider, used to kill and indiscriminately bombard civilians, you yourselves are complicit in this conflict.’