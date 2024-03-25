UK MP says UK should not be supplying weapons or medical supplies to Israeli soldiers waging war on Gaza In a video circulating online from a December 2023 debate at the UK House of Commons, MP Kenny MacAskill said the UK would be complicit in Israel’s war on Gaza if it facilitates the provision of weapons to Israel by Americans flying from the RAF Akrotiri base. ‘Not only does the Republic of Cyprus have the right to know what is happening in a sovereign British base, but so do the citizens of the United Kingdom. We need to know that there is no complicity here,’ he noted.