‘They're raping women to humiliate the men. This is their way of humiliating the Palestinian men’ British activist Hussain Shafiei expresses anger over reports of women being raped and killed at Al-Shifa Hospital, stating that the starvation, death toll exceeding 32,000, and widespread destruction are insufficient to prompt action. He questions what more needs to happen for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden to cease arming Israel and prevent these atrocities. Palestinian woman Jamila al-Hissi, who was trapped in a building near Al-Shifa Hospital, recounted to Al Jazeera that Israeli forces raped and killed women during their seven-day siege at Gaza’s largest hospital. Al-Hissi, who spent six days inside the besieged building, said, 'They raped women, kidnapped women, executed women, and pulled dead bodies from under the rubble to unleash their dogs on them. Is there anything worse than this? Is there anything more horrifying than hearing women call for help, and when we try to reach them to provide assistance, they shoot at us?'