UK MP Galloway criticises Israeli plan for deporting Palestinians via Gaza port as 'ethnic cleansing of the foulest kind' United Kingdom Member of Parliament George Galloway criticises Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of building a port in Gaza for the deportation of millions of Palestinians, calling it 'ethnic cleansing of the foulest kind.' He also criticises the UK Foreign Secretary for not issuing a statement to condemn it. On March 20th, Netanyahu reportedly proposed that the newly constructed makeshift port off Gaza, built by the US to aid the besieged enclave, could also be utilised for deporting Palestinians. According to reports, he made these remarks during a private meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee.