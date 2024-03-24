Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

UK MP Galloway criticises Israeli plan for deporting Palestinians via Gaza port as 'ethnic cleansing of the foulest kind'

United Kingdom Member of Parliament George Galloway criticises Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of building a port in Gaza for the deportation of millions of Palestinians, calling it 'ethnic cleansing of the foulest kind.' He also criticises the UK Foreign Secretary for not issuing a statement to condemn it. On March 20th, Netanyahu reportedly proposed that the newly constructed makeshift port off Gaza, built by the US to aid the besieged enclave, could also be utilised for deporting Palestinians. According to reports, he made these remarks during a private meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee.

March 24, 2024 at 4:34 pm

READ: UK slams Israel for blocking aid to Gaza ‘stuck at border for weeks’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending