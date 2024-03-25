International reactions to Israel aggression are ‘disappointing’, Al-Azhar imam says

The Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, said yesterday that the international community’s response to the Israeli war on Gaza has been “disappointing”.

Speaking during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who was visiting Cairo, Al-Tayeb expressed concern that the ongoing situation in Gaza could undermine the efforts of communication and rapprochement that have been worked on for years and attempts to bridge the gap between East and West.

He said that the international community’s reactions to the Israeli aggression on Gaza have been disappointing, unlike the people’s reactions.

In this respect, El-Tayeb praised the positions of people saying: “We have seen great fairness from Western and American people, and even from some fair-minded Jews who have come out to demand an end to the aggression on Gaza.”

Read: UN chief says there is growing consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed