Finland condemns Israel seizure of 800 hectares of land in Occupied Palestinian Territory

March 26, 2024 at 5:31 pm

Israeli forces take security measures after two female Israeli settlers were killed and one is seriously injured after the attacks at the Jordan Valley near West Bank in April 7, 2023 [Nedal Eshtayah – Anadolu Agency]

Finland, on Tuesday, condemned the Israeli seizure of 800 hectares (1,976 acres) of land in the Jordan Valley in the Occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

“This runs counter to not only international law but also international efforts to de-escalate,” the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on X.

“We do not recognise changes to the 1967 borders unless agreed by the parties,” the Ministry added.

According to the news on Israel’s state television channel, KAN, the Israeli government reportedly seized 800 hectares of land in the Jordan Valley region of the Occupied West Bank, claiming it as “state land”.

It was stated that the seized land could be used for the construction of illegal Jewish settlements.

