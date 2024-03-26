Hamas welcomes UNSC ceasefire resolution, ready to swap prisoners

Hamas yesterday welcomed the UN Security Council’s adoption of a resolution demanding an “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip during the remaining two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The movement stressed in a statement “its readiness to engage in immediate prisoner swaps on both sides,” and called on the need to reach a permanent ceasefire that includes the withdrawal of all Israeli forces from the besieged Gaza Strip and the return of the displaced people to their homes.

The movement also stressed the need for freedom of movement for Palestinian citizens and the entry of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip, including heavy equipment to remove rubble and recover the bodies of victims who have been trapped under the rubble of their homes for months.

The Hamas movement called on the Security Council to pressure Israel to adhere to the ceasefire and stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

Hamas affirmed the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent, sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital, and the right of return and self-determination in accordance with international resolutions and international law.

