Palestine This Week: ‘In peril’, Israel is fighting a losing battle

As Israel blocks UNRWA aid deliveries to northern Gaza, it is not only bombing Palestinians there, but also starving them to death. Are its policies in the enclave now, finally, bringing about a change in the international community's response to its crimes?

March 26, 2024 at 6:00 pm

There has been a lot of change in global politics with regards Gaza over the past week; the UN Security Council voted in favour of a ceasefire during Ramadan, the UK foreign secretary has accused Israel of hindering the flow of aid into Gaza and Canada has announced the suspension of arms transfers to Israel.

Is Israel losing the support of its traditional allies? And does this mean an end to its brutal bombing campaign in Gaza is in sight? And will Palestinians – especially those in the north of the enclave – finally be provided humanitarian aid to end the man-made famine which they are enduring as a result of Israel’s closures?

Join MEMO’s weekly review show with host Nasim Ahmed and guest Mouin Rabbani to unpack events.

