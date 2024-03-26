Slovenia’s parliament session suspended due to pro-Palestine demonstration

The Slovenian parliament yesterday suspended one of its sessions due to a pro-Palestine demonstration.

The parliament met in Ljubljana to discuss border changes with Croatia.

At the beginning of the session, protesters climbed onto the parliament balcony and waved Palestinian flags.

They chanted slogans calling for sanctions against Israel, prompting the parliament speaker to temporarily suspend the session. Security removed the protesters before the session could begin once again.

Last week, Slovenia joined Spain, Ireland, Malta to agree to take the first steps to recognise the State of Palestine.

