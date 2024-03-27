Israeli soldiers accused of raping Palestinian women and children
Credible reports have emerged of Israeli soldiers raping and sexually abusing Palestinian women and children. UN experts found credible cases of rape and sexual assault in Israeli prisons, and women who were threatened by sexual violence and rape. Many Palestinian women reported that they had been humiliated, stripped naked, and assaulted at an Israeli checkpoint that had been established between the north and the south of Gaza.
