‘Khan Yunis could have been a beautiful place if they had chosen something other than terror’

A soldier from the Givati unit in the Israeli army recorded a video from Khan Yunis in the besieged Gaza Strip, stating, 'Khan Yunis could've been a beautiful place if they had chosen something other than terror.' Social media users circulated the video, identifying the soldier as Chaim Malespin, an American expatriate who is the founder and director of the Israeli centre 'Aliyah Return Center.'

March 29, 2024 at 3:17 pm

