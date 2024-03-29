Israeli military commander admits he invoked Hannibal Directive on soldiers During a televised interview on Channel 13, Israeli military commander Bar Zonshine admits he took the decision to invoke the Hannibal Directive on 7 October, a highly controversial protocol within the Israeli army designed to prevent the capture of Israeli soldiers, even at the cost of harming or killing them if they are at risk of being taken hostage. Faced with the possibility that fellow soldiers were being taken away in pick-up trucks, Zonshine acted on his gut instinct, aware that his actions could result in Israeli casualties.