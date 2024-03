Palestinian woman's account of Israeli soldier brutality and harrowing mistreatment In a chilling testimony, a woman from Gaza details her traumatic encounter with Israeli soldiers, describing the mistreatment and abuse she and a group of other men, including her husband and family members, endured while they were kidnapped by the soldiers. She recounts how the soldiers drugged young men for interrogation, subjected them to psychological manipulation, and inflicted physical harm. She recounts the soldiers pulling off her headscarf and filming her, mocking her and making fun of her when she broke down after the soldiers told her they shot and killed her husband.