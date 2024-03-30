Middle East Monitor
clear
Israeli forces fire on civilians harvesting crops for food in northern Gaza

MEMO's correspondent in Gaza reported that Israeli forces opened fire on civilians trying to access their farms for harvesting crops and waiting for humanitarian aid deliveries in the Sheikh Zayed area of northern Gaza. Despite the threat of sniper bullets and shelling, civilians risked their lives to obtain essential resources such as onions and wood, as described by two children to our reporter.

March 30, 2024 at 6:53 pm

