Israeli police violently dispersed a silent demonstration opposing the war and arrested journalists covering the event Israeli police violently dispersed a silent demonstration by a dozen activists from the Free Jerusalem initiative, protesting the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza. The initiative, described as an apartheid resistance group of Jerusalemites, held their rally in Paris Square in Jerusalem. Activists reported that Israeli police arrested journalists covering the event, including Eyal Warshevsky, a Japanese journalist who was present and photographed at the weekly Friday demonstration.