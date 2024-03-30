Jordan, Egypt, France to discuss latest developments in Gaza

Jordan announced on Saturday that Cairo is hosting a tripartite meeting to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli aggression, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Today, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, begins a working visit to Cairo to participate in the tripartite ministerial meeting hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt, which includes the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Jordan and France,” the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added the meeting will discuss the latest developments in Gaza and the efforts made to stop the war and ensure the protection of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

On Friday, the Egyptian News Agency reported that Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will hold “trilateral discussions on Saturday with his French and Jordanian counterparts at the Tahrir Palace in Cairo to discuss regional developments, most notably the war in the Gaza Strip.”

The foreign ministers of Egypt, France, and Jordan are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at the conclusion of the tripartite meeting, according to the same source.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, in addition to mass destruction, displacement and famine conditions.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

