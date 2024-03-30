Testimonies from Palestinians near Al-Shifa Medical Complex amid the ongoing siege on the 11th day Al Jazeera reported on the ongoing Israeli raids in Gaza City, with Israeli forces continuing to besiege Al-Shifa Medical Complex on the eleventh consecutive day(it's the 13th day today). The Israeli forces are surrounding areas amid intense and successive air raids, along with continuous artillery bombardment that has not ceased. Palestinians living close to the area describe the fear, with children and women suffering and needing evacuation amid the panic of executions and houses being blown up or burned.