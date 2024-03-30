Middle East Monitor
‘The word apartheid is exactly accurate, much worse than they were in South Africa. Americans don't want to know'

An old interview with the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, states that the Israeli apartheid is precisely accurate, much worse than what was witnessed in South Africa. He emphasises that the Israelis completely dominate the lives of the Palestinian people. Carter describes it as a terrible human rights persecution that far surpasses what any outsider would imagine.

March 30, 2024 at 5:29 pm

