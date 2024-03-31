Thousands of Jordanians protest near Israeli embassy in Amman in solidarity with Gaza

Thousands of Jordanians protested Saturday near the Israeli Embassy in Amman to show solidarity with the Gaza Strip, according to Anadolu.

For the seventh consecutive day, a demonstration took place in the square opposite the Kaluti Mosque in the Rabia area, within walking distance from the embassy headquarters.

The demands of protesters were consistent with previous days, as demonstrators chanted for the closure of the Israeli Embassy and the cancellation of a peace treaty with Tel Aviv.

Demonstrators praised Palestine and the resistance and demanded the opening of borders with the West Bank, chanting: “Remove the military from the borders … the borders of the West Bank.”

Banners with slogans, including, “The blood of martyrs asks my blood … How did you accept the peaceful solution?” and others condemning the Israeli offensive were carried by protesters.

The protest saw the participation of doctors who chanted in solidarity with their colleagues in the Gaza Strip and for the director of Al-Shifa Hospital, Mohammad Abu Selmiyah, who is currently being detained by the Israeli army.

The Jordanian government has responded to the demands of protesters and decided on 1 November, to withdraw its ambassador from Tel Aviv, and rejected the return of the Israeli ambassador to Amman.

READ: Thousands rally across Israel demanding Netanyahu’s resignation, hostage swap deal with Hamas