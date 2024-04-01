Hamas accuses Israel of committing atrocities at Gaza hospital

Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused Israel on Monday of committing atrocities during its raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli army withdrew from the facility early Monday after a 14-day raid, leaving behind dozens of people dead and a massive trail of destruction, according to witnesses.

In a statement, Hamas said bodies of handcuffed people were buried alive, while others were trampled by tank tracks, without providing any further details.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the allegation.

Hamas held the US administration “fully responsible for the atrocities and deliberate destruction in the Gaza Strip.”

It called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other organizations “to initiate concrete procedures to investigate the crimes and atrocities committed by Israel at Al-Shifa hospital and its surroundings.”

