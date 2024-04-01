Israeli army raids West Bank cities, arrests more Palestinians

Israeli forces raided cities and towns in the occupied West Bank early Monday, arresting several Palestinians, according to witnesses and local sources.

The army stormed the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, as well as towns in Ramallah, Hebron, Salfit and Qalqilya, arresting citizens, witnesses told Anadolu.

A woman was arrested during a raid in the city of Tulkarm, the witnesses reported.

The army stormed a house in the Khirbet neighbourhood in Henin and arrested a Palestinian, according to local sources.

