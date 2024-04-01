Middle East Monitor
New Palestine government should prepare for legislative, presidential elections: President Abbas

April 1, 2024 at 12:06 pm

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas pose for a photo with the cabinet members after the swearing-in ceremony for the newly formed cabinet in Ramallah, West Bank on 31 March, 2024 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]

The new Palestinian government, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, should prepare for holding legislative and presidential elections in all Palestinian governorates, especially in East Jerusalem, President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday, Anadolu news agency reported.

Abbas’s remarks came on the occasion of the new government’s swearing-in ceremony, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The new Palestinian government was sworn in on Sunday evening, succeeding the government of Mohammed Shtayyeh who resigned in February.

The new government’s “tasks include unifying the nation’s institutions, maximising relief and reconstruction efforts in Gaza and the West Bank, and reviving the economy,” Abbas said.

“The government must prepare for legislative and presidential elections in all governorates of the homeland, with East Jerusalem at the forefront,” he added.

