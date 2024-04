Photojournalist trapped for two weeks inside Al-Shifa Hospital A video captures the heart-felt moment Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif is reunited with photojournalist Abdullah Al-Hajj after he had been trapped for two weeks inside Al-Shifa Hospital amid Israel’s raid on the medical complex. Al-Hajj had lost his legs in a previous Israeli bombing. Israeli forces withdrew today after a two-week raid, leaving the hospital completely destroyed and out of service.