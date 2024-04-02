Middle East Monitor
Israeli military expresses ‘deepest condolences’ after WCK aid workers killed

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari expressed ‘the deepest condolences’ of the Israeli army to the families of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers who were killed in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Gaza. Hagari said the Israeli military will investigate the incident ‘to understand the circumstances of what happened and how it happened’. Israeli forces targeted and killed WCK vehicles, killing seven aid workers including British, Australian and Polish nationals, despite WCK coordinating with the Israeli military and notifying them of their location.

April 2, 2024 at 4:26 pm

