Over 400 Czech artists call on the gov’t to take action for Gaza

More than 400 artists in the Czech Republic yesterday urged their government to act to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The request was made in a letter to the government and the country’s President, Petr Pavel. It was signed by over 400 artists, including well-known singer Tomas Klus, actor Vojtech Dyk, and film and theatre actress Tatiana Dyková.

Calling on the government to act to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, the Czech artists also announced their support for the Artists4Ceasefire initiative launched by artists and activists in the United States to ensure an immediate and permanent ceasefire is in place in Gaza.

The Czech Republic voted against a draft resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza during two voting sessions at the United Nations General Assembly in October and December 2023.

