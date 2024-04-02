Palestinians killed, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza mosque

Many Palestinians were killed, including at least one child, and 20 were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed a mosque in the city of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza. At least four were killed in an Israeli strike on a car in the city.

Citing eyewitnesses, an Anadolu correspondent reported that Israeli warplanes targeted Al-Bashir Mosque in Al-Hakar area of Deir Al-Balah.

The reporter noted that medical and civil defence teams transported the bodies of those killed and the wounded to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and they are still working to recover the bodies of those trapped under the rubble.

According to previous statements made by the Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, Israel destroyed 224 mosques completely and 290 mosques partially during the war on the Gaza Strip.

