Turkiye has elected youngest Mayor in its history

In Turkiye’s elections, 22-year-old Zeynep Celik, the daughter of Mehmet Celik, one of Yenice’s well-known business people, entered the local government elections as an independent, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Zeynep Celik, who won the election, became the Mayor of Kalkım Town according to unofficial results. As a result, Celik gained the title of being the youngest female mayor in Turkiye.

Zeynep Celik, who will be the Mayor of Kalkım town for 5 years, said, “I would like to thank you very much for your support on this path of service that we have embarked on with our efforts and prayers together. I owe it to you to bring a worthy service to Kalkım and value our people every day of the next 5 years.I will be worthy. This success belongs to all of us,” she said.

Last Sunday, in Turkiye’s 2024 local elections, the main opposition party has claimed big election victories in the main cities of Istanbul and Ankara.

President Erdogan’s Ak Party became second party after CHP and the third winner became Yeniden Refah Party (Necmettin Erbakan’s followers party).

OPINION: Turkiye: The opposition coalition has gone with the wind of local elections