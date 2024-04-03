Trita Parsi says Israel systematically undermining warfare rules and laws Trita Parsi, founder of National Iranian American Council (NIAC), told CNN Israel has broken almost every law of war over the course of the last six months, in a way that can no longer be described as accidental. ‘It appears to be a systematic effort to essentially undo the norms and laws around the world, or at a minimum, put Israel above them, create a new normal in which Israel is not held to the same laws of war that exist for anyone else,’ he said.