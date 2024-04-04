A video shows Israeli soldiers searching Palestinians at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank Video shows Israeli soldiers searching Palestinians at checkpoint in West Bank Palestinian social media users circulated a video showing Israeli soldiers searching young men at a checkpoint near Jericho in the occupied West Bank, saying it's their daily way of life. The Israeli soldiers, armed with guns, dragged the Palestinian men out of the car, pushed one of them into the car, and forced the other to lie down against a wall, raising his hands and legs away, before searching him.