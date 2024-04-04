Israel occupation forces raid Jenin amid outbreak of firefights

The Israel occupation forces raided the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern West Bank late on Wednesday evening. Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the troops were accompanied by armoured bulldozers and stormed into Jenin from various directions.

The witnesses said that “sirens sounded in the Jenin refugee camp,” while “Israeli soldiers stationed themselves on the rooftops of houses in the camp.” They added that firefights then broke out between the Israeli troops and armed Palestinians. “Explosions were heard.”

At the time of writing, no official Palestinian sources had reported details of any casualties or material losses resulting from the raid in Jenin and the subsequent fighting.

Israeli forces frequently carry out large-scale raids in towns, cities and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank. These raids have escalated in intensity since the start of the Israeli military offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on 7 October.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 456 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October, with 4,750 wounded.

