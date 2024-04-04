Middle East Monitor
UK will be watching ‘very closely’ to make sure Israel follows through on aid promises

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron says investigation into Israel’s killing of World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers in Gaza, including three British citizens, should happen ‘very, very quickly’. Cameron offered condolences to the families of the aid workers killed in Israel’s strike on clearly marked WCK vehicles in Gaza. Seven WCK aid workers were killed in an Israeli targeting of their convoy, despite the organisation coordinating their route with Israeli forces.

April 4, 2024 at 10:22 am

