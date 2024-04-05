British journalist says Israel shooting and killing anything that moves British journalist Kevin Maguire questions why Israel is being allowed to continue its war on Gaza, killing 33,000 people over the past six months. He highlights the double standards in the treatment of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia as a result. ‘Why are we still selling weapons and defence equipment and supporting Israel?’ he questioned, saying Israel is being accused of war crimes yet is still being sold arms by the US and UK.