Children killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza commemorated on Palestinian Child's Day

Artists in Rafah create Graffiti to honour children killed in Israeli attacks for Palestinian Child's Day

April 5, 2024 at 11:58 am

Artists gathered in Rafah in the Gaza Strip and painted graffiti on a wall to commemorate the thousands of children who lost their lives as a result of Israeli attacks, as part of Palestinian Child’s Day, on March 04, 2024 [Yasser Qudaih – Anadolu Agency]
