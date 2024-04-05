Children killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza commemorated on Palestinian Child's Day

Artists gathered in Rafah in the Gaza Strip and painted graffiti on a wall to commemorate the thousands of children who lost their lives as a result of Israeli attacks, as part of Palestinian Child’s Day, on March 04, 2024 [Yasser Qudaih – Anadolu Agency]
Artists gathered in Rafah in the Gaza Strip and painted graffiti on a wall to commemorate the thousands of children who lost their lives as a result of Israeli attacks, as part of Palestinian Child’s Day, on March 04, 2024 [Yasser Qudaih – Anadolu Agency]
Artists gathered in Rafah in the Gaza Strip and painted graffiti on a wall to commemorate the thousands of children who lost their lives as a result of Israeli attacks, as part of Palestinian Child’s Day, on March 04, 2024 [Yasser Qudaih – Anadolu Agency]
READ: More than 200 children, including 23 from Gaza, detained by Israel