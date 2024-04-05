‘Famine is a weapon of killing, and those who try to escape it will be killed’ An Al Jazeera video depicts Israeli soldiers targeting a Palestinian civilian in northern Gaza while attempting to access humanitarian aid, ultimately killing some of them. The soldiers began shooting at the young Palestinians as they tried to open a crate dropped by an aircraft. The footage reveals the fate of one of the young men who stumbles while trying to leave the area, with gunfire towards him continuing intermittently. He falls, and the shooting persists as he crawls along the dirt road. In the video, dogs approach the young man while he is still alive, lingering in the area until he breathes his last breath.