‘How can you have a security minister in the British government who does not believe in international law?’ Former Conservative UK Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan criticised Tory party members for their support of Israel, particularly members linked to the Conservative Friends of Israel group and called for them to be removed from their position. ‘The Conservative Friends of Israel has been doing the bidding of Netanyahu, bypassing all proper processes of government to exercise undue influence at the top of government,’ he said, naming Lord Polak, Lord Pickles and Lord Tugendhat and others for their extreme pro-Israel positions.