‘All that really changed was a word on a passport, and that word became British’ British radio presenter James O'Brien criticised the British policy shift only after British aid workers were killed in Gaza. He argues that because of their nationality, they are perceived differently from other aid workers killed by Israeli ordnance. He asserts that the 'whole country, from the Prime Minister down, has undertaken what looks like a quite extraordinary U-turn.' He wonders why everything has changed so quickly in a matter of half an hour. Three British aid workers were killed in Gaza on Tuesday among seven aid workers affiliated with World Central Kitchen (WCK). They were from Britain, Poland, Australia, and Palestine, and also included a dual US-Canadian citizen.