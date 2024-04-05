'If there is doubt about the status of a target, it must be presumed to be civilian' Australian advocate and UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Counterterrorism, Ben Saul, states that the killing of 7 aid workers in Gaza is not just the deliberate killing of civilians or humanitarian workers; it is a war crime. He asserts that military forces must do everything feasible to ensure that the target is military and not civilian, according to International Humanitarian Law. He further states that if there is any doubt about the status of a target, it must be presumed to be civilian. Earlier this week, the founder of World Central Kitchen (WCK) has reported that seven aid workers from Britain, Poland, Australia, and Palestine, including a dual US-Canadian citizen, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.