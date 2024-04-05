Israel approves reopening of additional crossing to allow aid into Gaza

Israel said it approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel, following US demands to increase humanitarian aid supplies into the besieged enclave, Reuters reports.

During a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night, US President Joe Biden demanded “specific, concrete” steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying conditions could be placed on US aid if Israel did not respond.

The growing pressure on Israel came after the killing of seven aid workers in Israeli strikes on Monday night, which triggered global outrage at the continuing crisis over aid deliveries into the besieged enclave.

A meeting of the security cabinet late yesterday approved immediate steps to increase humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, a statement said.

In addition to reopening the Erez crossing point, which has been closed since 7 October, the security cabinet also approved increasing Jordanian aid through the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing point, the statement said.

Israel has claimed it is not blocking the delivery of aid into Gaza, however humanitarian workers have said “security checks” being carried out by occupation forces are long and slow and mean goods are not being processed quickly. They also report being told boxes are too large and items need to be repacked if they are to enter the enclave.

Israeli protesters have also blocked roads leading to ports and stopped aid reaching Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Strip where dozens of children have already died as a result of malnutrition in what UNICEF and Save the Children have said is just the “tip of the iceberg” of the consequences of Israel’s total siege on Gaza.

