Israel extends detention of Hamas leader’s sister

An Israeli court yesterday extended the detention of Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, sister of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, for 12 days, Israeli media reported.

“The court extended her detention for 12 days as the judge found that the suspicion against her had increased significantly,” Israeli public broadcaster Kan said.

The media outlet said she is suspected of contacting a foreign agent, however a police representative refused to say whether the “foreign agent” was her brother.

The defence lawyer said his client “did not deny that she spoke with her brother, but not during wartime. And that these relationships will remain after the war as well” adding that she has been a citizen of Israel for 48 years.

On Monday, the Israeli police and the General Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh in a raid on her home in southern Israel.

In a joint statement, the security agencies said she was arrested on suspicion of contacting Hamas leaders and inciting “terror attacks” in Israel.

They claimed to have found documents, mobile phones, cash and gold bars in her home, which they said prove her involvement in “dangerous security operations against Israel.”

