Turkiye appoints new ambassadors to US, UN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed new ambassadors to the US and UN, a decree published in the Official Gazette revealed today.

According to the decree, Sedat Onal, the current UN envoy, has been appointed as Turkiye’s ambassador to the US.

Ahmet Yildiz, the current deputy foreign minister, replaces Onal as the new envoy to the UN.

Rifat Cem Ornekol has been appointed ambassador to Guinea, while Ahmet Ihsan Kiziltan has been posted to Chile.

Korhan Kemik has been designated ambassador to Vietnam and Beliz Celasin Rende as its representative to Guatemala.

Other ambassadorial appointments include Mehmet Sait Uyanik to Bulgaria, Gokcen Kaya to Costa Rica, Semih Lutfu Turgut to Sri Lanka and Ahmet Ergin to Equatorial Guinea.

