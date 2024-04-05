Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Turkiye appoints new ambassadors to US, UN

April 5, 2024 at 9:13 am

Sedat Onal, newly appointed ambassador of Turkiye to the US attends the Commemoration of International Zero Waste Day 2024 at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York, United States on March 27, 2024 [Fatih Aktaş - Anadolu Agency]

Sedat Onal, newly appointed ambassador of Turkiye to the US attends the Commemoration of International Zero Waste Day 2024 at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York, United States on March 27, 2024 [Fatih Aktaş – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed new ambassadors to the US and UN, a decree published in the Official Gazette revealed today.

According to the decree, Sedat Onal, the current UN envoy, has been appointed as Turkiye’s ambassador to the US.

Ahmet Yildiz, the current deputy foreign minister, replaces Onal as the new envoy to the UN.

Rifat Cem Ornekol has been appointed ambassador to Guinea, while Ahmet Ihsan Kiziltan has been posted to Chile.

Korhan Kemik has been designated ambassador to Vietnam and Beliz Celasin Rende as its representative to Guatemala.

Other ambassadorial appointments include Mehmet Sait Uyanik to Bulgaria, Gokcen Kaya to Costa Rica, Semih Lutfu Turgut to Sri Lanka and Ahmet Ergin to Equatorial Guinea.

READ: Turkiye reinstates pro-Kurdish Mayor in Van after widespread protests

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending