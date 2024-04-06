'Prior to the killing of WCK, 189 aid workers had already been killed by Israeli forces' Former Israeli peace negotiator Daniel Levy suggests that crucial details are being overlooked in the IDF investigation into the killing of World Central Kitchen’s aid workers last Tuesday. He points out that prior to this incident, 189 humanitarian aid workers and over 100 UN workers had already been killed at the hands of Israeli forces during operations, with a total death toll of over 30,000 Palestinians—a record number in such a short period in any conflict in history. Levy highlights the lack of attention given to the thousands of Palestinian children and civilians should be a significant concern. Daniel Levy, a British–Israeli and president of the US/Middle East Project (USMEP), previously served as a peace negotiator in Israel's talks with the Palestinians during the 1990s and again in the early 2000s under Prime Ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Ehud Barak.