'The chief problem is that Israel has always preferred acquiring more land to achieving peace’

Former British Ambassador to Israel Richard Dalton responds to a question about whether he is a friend of Israel by stating that he sees himself as a friend to both Israeli and Palestinian peoples. He argues that the primary issue lies in 'Israel's continual pursuit of land expansion over peace.' He expresses reluctance to align with 'an Israeli government engaged in such activities, which have perpetuated oppression in Gaza and the West Bank.'

April 6, 2024

