UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution to hold Israel accountable for Gaza war crimes

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution on Friday calling for the Israeli occupation to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity it committed in Gaza.

The UNHRC called for a halt to any arms sales to Israel against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip in a resolution that expressed fears of genocide against the Palestinians.

Twenty-eight countries voted in favour of the resolution, 13 countries abstained from voting and six countries voted against it, according to reports by the European Euronews network.

This is the first time the UNHRC has taken a position on the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip since 7 October. The Council has no binding means to enforce the implementation of its decisions, however.

