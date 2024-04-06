Middle East Monitor
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution to hold Israel accountable for Gaza war crimes

April 6, 2024 at 10:55 am

Palestinians, who are unable to meet their basic needs due to the Israeli army’s obstruction of humanitarian aid, receive a bag of flour from an aid truck in the north of Gaza City, Gaza on April 03, 2024 [Dawoud Abo Alkas – Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution on Friday calling for the Israeli occupation to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity it committed in Gaza.

The UNHRC called for a halt to any arms sales to Israel against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip in a resolution that expressed fears of genocide against the Palestinians.

Twenty-eight countries voted in favour of the resolution, 13 countries abstained from voting and six countries voted against it, according to reports by the European Euronews network.

This is the first time the UNHRC has taken a position on the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip since 7 October. The Council has no binding means to enforce the implementation of its decisions, however.

