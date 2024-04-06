Germany responds to Nicaragua’s accusation that it encouraged Israel to commit Gaza genocide

German Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sebastian Fischer has rejected Nicaragua’s accusations that Berlin is violating international law and encouraging genocide in Gaza by supplying Israel with weapons.

Fischer expressed: “Let me announce here and now that we reject Nicaragua’s accusations. Germany has neither violated the Genocide Convention nor international humanitarian law, and we will explain this in detail at the International Court of Justice.”

The German Foreign Ministry’s statement comes just before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) holds a session to investigate a lawsuit filed regarding this issue.

The majority of the United Nations Human Rights Council members have adopted a resolution calling for an end to the sale of weapons and dual-use goods to Israel.

On 8-9 April, the ICJ will consider a lawsuit filed by Nicaragua, accusing Germany of “encouraging genocide” in Gaza due to its provision of political, financial and military support to Israel.

The unrepentant West: Olaf Scholz and the right to commit genocide in Gaza