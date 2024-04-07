Israel completed preparations for potential war with Iran, says defence minister

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant said on Sunday that Israel has completed its preparations to respond to any possible scenario against Iran days after Iran’s consular building in Damascus had been subjected to a bombing, Anadolu Agency reports.

This came in light of Israeli preparedness for Iran’s response to the assassination of several Revolutionary Guard officials in Damascus, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

“The defense system has finished preparations for a response against any scenario that may develop with Iran,” said Gallant at an assessment conducted at the headquarters of the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv.

At least seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals, were killed on April 1 in an attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to respond.

Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

